Politics Vietnam resolutely refutes illegal claims in East Sea: Spokeswoman As repeatedly affirmed, Vietnam has full legal basis and historical evidence to assert its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) in accordance with international law, as well as its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its territorial waters established in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Politics Vietnamese NA ready to share education reform experience with Philippines: Official The Vietnamese National Assembly is ready to share experience in educational reform with the Philippines, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai told a delegation from the Philippine Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) led by Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, Co-chair of EDCOM 2 and Senate Chair of the Committee on Basic Education.

Politics Da Nang vows support for French investors, tourists Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Nang city Le Trung Chinh hosted a reception on March 22 for Jérémy Bacchi, Politburo member of the French Communist Party, Senator for the Bouche de Rhone department and Secretary of its Party Committee, expressing commitment to supporting French firms and ensuring tourist safety.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese Party officials discuss measures to step up cooperative ties Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung on March 22 met with high-ranking officials of the Communist Party of China (CPC) during his working trip to China.