Vietnam sends condolences to Russia over shopping mall attack
At the attack in Moscow (Photo: The Journal)
Hanoi (VNA) – Acting State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on March 23 cabled a message of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over a terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22 evening (local time) that left many people dead and injured.
The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also sent his condolences to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov./.