Vietnam to develop 10-yeat seaport master plan
At Chua Ve port, Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam will develop a seaport master plan for 2021-30, with an aim to enhance infrastructure connectivity, reduce logistics costs and promote marine economic development.
Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung early this week approved the development of the seaport master plan, which is part of efforts to implement the strategy for the sustainable development of Vietnam’s marine economy to 2030.
The plan will include solutions to improve the efficiency of investment in developing seaports in Vietnam and ensure synchronous development between seaports and other transport infrastructure.
The seaport master plan must also help improve regional linkage to enhance investment efficiency and reduce logistics costs, Dung asked.
He also asked the plan to be made based on the current natural condition, resources and existing seaports, as well as forecast transportation demand with regard to climate change.
The impacts of science and technology on seaport development must also be taken into account.
Most importantly, seaport development planning must be based on the evaluation of the connectivity of seaports throughout the country, with seaports in other countries, with other transport infrastructure (road, railway, airport and in-land waterway system), with urban areas, economic zones, tourism zones, industrial zones and logistics centre.
Ensuring connectivity was of critical importance, Dung stressed.
He asked that the seaport development must take environmental protection into account.
Focus must be placed on developing seaports which played important roles in promoting the country’s socio-economic development.
According to the Vietnam Marine Administration, Vietnam now has 44 seaports./.