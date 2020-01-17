Business Vietnam increases coal, ore and mineral imports Vietnam had a trade deficit of more than 1 billion USD with Australia last year, one year after the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) came into effect.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on January 17 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,157 VND/USD on January 17, up 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Majority of groups, corporations fulfil 2019 targets A majority of groups and corporations fulfilled 2019 targets assigned by the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC), heard a conference in Hanoi on January 16.

Business PM urges better coordination in managing State capital Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged better coordination between the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) and ministries, sectors and corporations at a review conference of the CMSC on January 16.