The ASEAN Tourism Awards is an annual event to honour localities and units with high-quality tourism products and services, contributing to boosting the sustainable development of tourism destinations in ASEAN.

Two homestay groups in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long and the northwest province of Lao Cai received the ASEAN Homestay Award.

Meanwhile, four units won the ASEAN Community Tourism Award, namely the Quan Ba Community Tourism Service Cooperative in Ha Giang province, Sin Suoi Ho community tourism village in Lai Chau province, Tan Thanh fishing village in Quang Nam province, and Thai Hai Reserve Area of Ecological Houses-on-Stilts Village in Thai Nguyen province.

The 2023 ASEAN Tourism Forum took place in Yogyakarta, Indonesia from February 2 – 5. It is the largest annual event held alternately among the ASEAN member nations, contributing to promoting the region as an attractive tourist destination globally.

The 2024 edition will take place in Vientiane, Laos./.

VNA