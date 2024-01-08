A notable milestone for Vietnam’s tourism sector in 2023 was again being honoured by the World Travel Awards with the title “World’s Leading Heritage Destination 2023”.

Their comments reflect the genuine emotions travellers experience in Vietnam. Heritage destinations have become an integral part of international visitors’ exploration of the S-shaped country.

Vietnam’s recognition as the World’s Leading Heritage Destination enhances its tourism profile and position. To sustain the title, however, the tourism sector needs to create more attractive experiences, to extend the stays of international guests.

2024 is considered a turning point for Vietnam’s tourism sector. The country has placed much hope and efforts to boost its appeal further, and to turn tourism into a leading and environmentally-sustainable economic sector by 2030./.

VNA