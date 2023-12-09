Politics Deepening ties benefits both China, Vietnam: Chinese ministry's spokesperson The strengthening of solidarity and friendship and the deepening of mutually-beneficial cooperation between China and Vietnam is in the common interests of both sides and conducive to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Wang Wenbin has said.

Politics Top legislator visits Vietnamese embassy in Thailand National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 8 visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand as part of his ongoing visit to the Southeast Asian country.

Politics NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue meets with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida in Bangkok on December 8 as part of his ongoing visit to Thailand.

Politics Vietnam to hold peacekeeping exercise with India Senior Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) on December 8 chaired a rehearsal of the opening ceremony of the Vietnam - India Bilateral Army Exercise (VINBAX) 2023, which is scheduled for December 11 - 21 at National Military Training Centre 4.