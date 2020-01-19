Vietnamese, Cambodian security ministries boost cooperation
HCM City (VNA) – Politburo member and Minister of Public Security To Lam held talks with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Samdech Krolahom Sar Kheng in Ho Chi Minh City on January 18.
The talks aimed to review the cooperation between the two ministries in 2029 and signed a new cooperation plan for 2020.
During the talks, the two ministers affirmed that the cooperation in 2019 reached positive outcomes, importantly contributing to ensuring security and order between the two nations in general and in each country in particular.
They reviewed cooperation and efforts of the two sides in ensuring security and combating transnational crimes, especially drug and human trafficking, and hi-tech crimes, for peace and cooperation in the region.
The ministers pledged to forge closer cooperation at international bilateral and multilateral forums, and join hands to defeat all plots of hostile forces against the relations between the two countries.
Sar Kheng congratulated Vietnam on undertaking its roles as the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2020 – 2021 tenure, and the two-way trade turnover reaching 5 billion USD.
Additionally, the two sides set directions for cooperation between the Vietnamese police and interior offices of Cambodia’s border provinces in such fields as delegation exchange, training, and medical examination and treatment.
Lam and Sar Kheng signed a cooperation plan between the two ministries in 2020.
The Vietnamese official took the occasion to hand over the Friendship Order of Vietnam to the Cambodian Ministry of Interior, and its ten individuals for their contributions to promoting the bilateral relations between Vietnam and Cambodia./.