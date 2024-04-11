Officials and staff at Vietnamese Embassy in Russia congratulate their Lao counterpart on the Bunpimay festival. (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Delegations from Vietnamese embassies in Russia and Malaysia recently visited Lao embassies in the two countries to extend greetings on Laos's traditional New Year festival, the Bunpimay.

In his wishes, Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi affirmed that Vietnam-Laos relations have been growing positively with regular high-level visits. He also expected that Laos, as the ASEAN Chair in 2024, will closely coordinate with Vietnam to raise the prestige and position of ASEAN in Russia.

For her part, Lao Ambassador Vilavanh Yiapoher spoke highly of the close relationship between the two embassies and expressed her hope that the two sides will cooperate more effectively, contributing to the nurturing of the two countries’ special relations.

Meanwhile, Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh on April 9 visited the Lao embassy in Kuala Lumpur to deliver New Year greetings to Lao officials, embassy staff and people.

Thanking the Vietnamese delegation, Lao Ambassador to Malaysia Viengsavanh Sipraseuth expressed her delight to see Vietnam’s recent outstanding comprehensive achievements.

She said she believes that the relationship between the two countries and the cooperation between the two embassies will remain strong and effective./.