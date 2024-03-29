Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung speaks at the meeting with businesses from Italy’s regions of Puglia and Basilicata . (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung and Vice President of the Basilicata Confederation of Industry (Confindustria) Antonio Braia on March 28 co-chaired a meeting with businesses from Italy’s regions of Puglia and Basilicata to outline a roadmap for the establishment of relations among Vietnamese and Italian localities.



At the event, the Vietnamese ambassador introduced Vietnam’s strategy to attract investors to representatives of more than 20 businesses from the two regions.



He affirmed that Vietnam always listens to partners and investors' opinions, towards building an environment of peace, stability, cooperation, and development.



He said Vietnam hopes foreign investors, including those from Italy, to boost cooperation, share experience, provide policy consultations, especially those in priority areas such as green transition, and digitalisation, and give financial and technical support and human resources training.



For his part, Braia said that the participation of Italian businesses and investors at the meeting showed the interest of Italian businesses in Vietnam.



He valued the role of the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy in connecting businesses of the two countries and asked for support to organise business delegations from the two regions to visit Vietnam this November.



At the meeting, participants showed their interest in promoting cooperation with Vietnam in the fields of agriculture, food distribution, especially wine, olive oil, pasta, cereals and dried fruits, machine and automobile manufacturing, as well as cooperation in education and cultural exchange.



They wanted to learn about import policies and distribution channels in Vietnam, while wishing to know which products and technologies that Vietnam can export to Italy, opening up two-way cooperation opportunities.



The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy has paid many visits to localities in the country to promote cooperation in areas including trade, investment, culture, and education. It plans to arrange similar visits and meetings with businesses in regions across Italy in the coming time./.