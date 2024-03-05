Minister of Public Security General To Lam (left) receives Khonsi Naovalat, head of the Lao Ministry of Public Security 's representative agency in Vietnam on March 5 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of Public Security General To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 5 for Khonsi Naovalat, head of the Lao Ministry of Public Security's representative agency in Vietnam.



Minister Lam congratulated NaoValat on being appointed head of the representative agency, and wished that he would fulfil all tasks on his new position.



As the situation in the world and the region continues to undergo complex developments with many unpredictable and instable factors that directly impact national construction and defence in each country, the two ministries should bolster their cooperation in order to firmly protect national security, and maintain social order and safety in each country, he said.



According to Lam, the two ministries have maintained close coordination and support each other in crime prevention and combat as well as at multilateral cooperation forums. Security and order in each country are guaranteed while the positions of Vietnam and Laos are recognised by the international community.



The minister proposed that the Lao official, in his new position, will continue to promote the outcomes obtained by the two sides and closely coordinate with agencies of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security to effectively deploy collaboration programmes and plans between the two ministries.



For his part, Naovalat hailed the fruitful co-operation between the two ministries in recent times, especially in crime prevention and combating to ensure security and order in each nation.



He affirmed that, in his new position, he will continue to work as a bridge, contributing to fostering the special friendship between the two countries as well as between the two ministries for the benefit of the two countries' people./.