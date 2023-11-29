Politics Forum debates issues in building rule-of-law socialist state An annual legal forum on building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist state in new period took place in Hanoi on November 29.

Politics Cambodian NA President’s visit to set new milestone in ties with Vietnam: Ambassador The coming official visit to Vietnam by President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary is a new milestone in the continued development of substantive and effective cooperation between the two countries, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang.

Politics Japanese press highlights Vietnamese President’s official visit Newspapers in Japan on November 28 ran articles on Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong’s official visit, in which they spotlighted the two countries’ upgrade of the bilateral diplomatic ties.