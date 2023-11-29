President Vo Van Thuong speaks at the reception for Governor of Fukuoka prefecture Hattori Seitaro. (Photo: VNA)

Fukuoka (VNA) - Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong on November 29 received Governor of Fukuoka prefecture Hattori Seitaro and leaders of Nagasaki, Miyazaki, Saga and Kagoshima prefectures of Japan, as part of his ongoing official visit to the East Asian country.

The President highly appreciated the efforts of the Governor of Fukuoka prefecture and leaders of localities in the Kyushu region in promoting multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam.

Emphasising that the upgrade of Vietnam - Japan relations to the "Comprehensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia and the world" will open up a new stage of development in the two countries' relations, the Vietnamese leader requested the Japanese officials to make greater efforts to realise the new relationship framework by promoting cooperation between the Kyushu region and Vietnamese localities, and enhancing cooperation with Vinh Long, Binh Thuan provinces and Can Tho city through exchange activities and exchange of delegations at all levels.

He called for more investment from the Kyushu region’s enterprises in Vietnam, especially in the fields of their strengths such as processing, manufacturing, smart agriculture and wastewater treatment and cooperation in human resources training.

The Japanese officials briefed President Thuong about cooperation between the Kyushu region and Vietnam in recent times, affirming that the region is willing to strengthen collaboration with Vietnamese localities and wants to receive more high-quality labourers and technical apprentices from Vietnam to work in the prefectures.

Hattori Seitaro said he wants to resume the Study Tour programme for high school students to Vietnam, thereby enhancing mutual understanding between the two countries' young generations while the Deputy Governor of Kagoshima prefecture affirmed that he will make efforts to promote the opening of regular flights between Kagoshima prefecture and Vietnam, thus strengthening economic and tourism cooperation between the two sides.

President Thuong asked the leaders of the Japanese prefectures to support and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study, work successfully, and actively contribute to the development of Japanese localities as well as good relations between the two countries.

The same day, President Thuong met with staff of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka prefecture and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the Kyushu region.

President Vo Van Thuong (fourth from left, second row) meets with staff of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka prefecture and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the Kyushu region. (Photo: VNA)

Vu Chi Mai, Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka, said that over the past time, the staff of the Consulate General has made great efforts to overcome difficulties and uphold their responsibility to successfully fulfil assigned tasks, especially supporting and protecting citizens in the Kyushu region, where more than 50,000 Vietnamese people are living, working and studying.

The Consulate General has established a team of public lawyers to assist and protect citizens, and carry out the communication work to help the Vietnamese community comply with the host country's law. It has also regularly organised trade promotion and social charity activities, cultural exchanges and sport tournaments to bring the Vietnamese community closer together.

The President said that the Party and State always want overseas Vietnamese, including those in Japan to well integrate into the society of the host country, maintain the traditional cultural identity of Vietnamese people, make more contributions to the host nation, and cultivate the Vietnam-Japan friendship.

He called on the Vietnamese community in the Kyushu region to comply with the host country's laws and promote the image of Vietnamese people in the eyes of international friends./.