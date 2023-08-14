Business Six years of derivative stock market: VN30 index futures contract up 27.46% annually The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) has announced that after six years of operation, the derivative stock market has shown positive and stable growth, with active trading and an increasing number of investors.

Business USD/VND exchange rate keeps stable despite SBV’s different policies Despite the difference in policies of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the USD/VND exchange rate has remained stable to date thanks to a trade surplus and a bright economic outlook of Vietnam in the second half of 2023, experts said.

Business Vietnam, UAE advised to tap logistics cooperation potential Effective logistics cooperation with the UAE will play a significant role in promoting Vietnam's trade exchange with the Middle East and other regions around the world, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Asian-African Market Department Tran Quang Huy said at a workshop in Hanoi on August 14.

Business Suggestions given to Vietnamese firms in trading with EU partners The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has created new opportunities for Vietnamese businesses, but they still need equip themselves with necessary skills to avoid losses and tap into this deal.