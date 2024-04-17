Videos CNN names Vietnamese dumpling among world’s tastiest Banh bot loc (Vietnamese tapioca dumpling), a specialty originating from the former imperial capital of Hue, has been selected as one of the world’s 35 tastiest dumplings by CNN.

Korean Cultural Street Festival dazzles visitors

Many residents of Hanoi as well as tourists have recently experienced the unique culture and cuisine of the Republic of Korea along the stone footpath surrounding the country's embassy in Hanoi's Bac Tu Liem district.

Vietnam Day held in Belarus

An event themed "Hello Vietnam" was held in Minsk on April 17 to promote the Vietnamese culture, traditions, history, and cooperation between Vietnam and Belarus.