Vietnam’s No. 1 female badminton player qualifies for Paris Olympics
Badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh (Photo: Sports Authority of Vietnam)Hanoi (VNA) – Female badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh will be the 7th representative of Vietnam to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer.
The badminton athlete announced the news on her facebook fanpage on April 17.
"Hello everyone, for those who love, support and follow me throughout my journey, especially one year of accumulating points to get to the Summer Paris 2024 Olympics. Today I would like to acknowledge officially announced that I have qualified to attend the Paris 2024 Olympics," she posted.
"Let's look forward to my second Olympics with me. Thanks and gratitude to all. Wishing everyone peace and good health."
Linh, world No 24, currently has 48,350 points and places No 17 in the Race to Paris Ranking.
The Olympic qualification has nearly finished. There are only two events that will take place later this month. The result of these events will not affect Linh's position. It means that she has officially earned a place in the 2024 Olympics' women's singles category.
This will be the second time in a row that Linh is to take part in the global largest sporting event.
In the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Linh could not advance to the second round.
The Vietnam Badminton Federation is still waiting for a place in the men's singles for Le Duc Phaat. It will be announced on April 30.
Six other athletes of Vietnam qualified for the Games are swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang, cyclist Nguyen Thi That, markswomen Trinh Thu Vinh and Le Thi Mong Tuyen, boxer Vo Thi Kim Anh and weightlifter Trinh Van Vinh.
Vietnam set a target of having at least 12 places in the upcoming Olympics./.