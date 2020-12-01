Vietnam’s oldest rock band introduces new lead vocalist
Rocker Pham Anh Khoa has been announced as the newest member of the famous Vietnamese rock band Buc Tuong (The Wall), becoming the lead vocalist of the country's oldest rock band.
Rocker Pham Anh Khoa performs together with The Wall frontman Tran Tuan Hung on November 27 night (Photos courtesy of The Wall)
The announcement was given by the band’s frontman, songwriter/guitarist Tran Tuan Hung, on Friday night, when the 25-year-old band had a concert to launch their fifth album Con Duong Khong Ten (Nameless Road).
According to him, after the death of frontman and lead vocalist Tran Lap in 2016 due to cancer, the band faced days of confusion, disorientation, and seeming collapse.
“But we decided to keep going because that is also the last wish of our late buddy, who we saw as our brother. We were lucky to receive so much support and help from our friends and our dedicated fans, who were willing to help in our difficult time, Hung said.
“Our new album is to continue the road that all The Wall has been walking on,” he said.
Talking with the media, the 35-year-old rocker Khoa, who rose to fame when he competed in Morning Star – Rendezvous 2006, was reserved. He said the role of lead vocalist requires him to try his best.
“I never ever imagined that I could become a member of The Wall someday,” he added.
The Cam Ranh-born singer recalled his bond with late rocker Tran Lap, which started when he contacted Lap for his approval to perform his song Ra Khoi (Offshore) in the finale of the Morning Star – Rendezvous contest.
To prepare for his debut with The Wall, Khoa has worked with the band since last year.
“I know that everyone got used to listening to Tran Lap, however, I am not him. I’m sorry if I bother anyone who loves him. I also love him so much, and I believe that I will be able to convey the spirit of The Wall,” he said.
The first part of the Friday night concert featured the performance of frontman Hung with some former members, including the founding member, guitarist Nguyen Hoang.
For his debut, Khoa performed the songs featured in the album Nameless Road. Among 10 songs in the album, seven were written by Hung, while the remaining three were created by another new member, songwriter Vu Van Ha.
Alongside 1,000 physical CDs, the albums are also available on digital platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.
Earlier, to reveal their upcoming album, in October, the band introduced the single Thang Muoi (October), which was warmly welcomed by fans.
At the end of March, the band released a new music video entitled XXV to celebrate their 25th anniversary. XXV was composed by guitarist Hùng with inspiration from a poem presented to the band by Dam Tien Dung.
The song integrates more than 20 hits by The Wall, showcasing the band and their late leader Tran Lap.
The band is scheduled to tour several cities across the country the next two months.
Established on March 26, 1995, from the students’ musical movement of the National University of Civil Engineering, The Wall first consisted of three members – Tran Lap, Tran Tuan Hung and Nguyen Hoang.
Many songs by the band became hits, particularly among Vietnamese students, like Duong Den Ngay Vinh Quang (Road to Glory Day), Tam Hon Cua Da (Soul of Stone) and Bong Hong Thuy Tinh (Glass Rose)./.