Health Partnership agreement on breast cancer treatment signed The Ministry of Health and Vietnam Medical Association will work together on improving access to innovative therapies for high-risk breast cancer patients in Vietnam during 2020-25 as part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed on January 19.

Health Cold weather raises the risks of stroke, say doctors The cold weather which has hit the northern region with temperatures of 8 to 10 Celsius degree has reportedly been accompanied by a surge in the number of people suffering from strokes.

Health Vietnam among countries with highest cancer fatality rates globally Vietnam has been named among the countries worldwide with the highest rate of cancer fatalities and new cancer cases, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Health Four imported COVID-19 cases recorded on January 20 Vietnam recorded four new imported cases of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours to 6pm on January 20, all of them are Vietnamese citizens returning from abroad and being quarantined upon their arrival, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.