Society President meets with outstanding individuals of Can Tho city President Vo Van Thuong on December 15 received outstanding individuals of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, who have shown strong performance in implementing their tasks and made great contributions to the growth of the city.

Society Property developer Van Thinh Phat chairwoman prosecuted The Supreme People's Procuracy has issued an indictment against Truong My Lan, chairwoman of property developer Van Thinh Phat Group, and 85 others in a case that occurred at Van Thinh Phat Group, Saigon Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SCB) and other relevant units and organisations.

Environment Localities join in efforts to fight plastics pollution Ten localities in Vietnam are taking actions to fight plastic pollution under Plastic Smart Cities (PSC), an initiative put forward by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).