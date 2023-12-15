Vietnam-Singapore volunteer project gives Ben Tre primary school facelift
A ceremony took place in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre’s Giong Trom district on December 15 to mark the completion of a Vietnam-Singapore volunteer project that gave a facelift to the local Phuoc Long 2 primary school.
The YMCA Vietnam and Singaporean students present the school 40 sets of English books and various learning tools at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)Ben Tre (VNA) – A ceremony took place in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre’s Giong Trom district on December 15 to mark the completion of a Vietnam-Singapore volunteer project that gave a facelift to the local Phuoc Long 2 primary school.
The project worth 50 million VND (2,059 USD) was funded and implemented by YMCA Vietnam Social Co., Ltd and 20 students from the Singapore Management University (SMU). Between December 4 and 15, the students joined hands to renovate two classrooms at the school’s auxiliary site.
On the occasion, the company and Singaporean group presented the school 40 sets of English books and various learning tools.
Vice President of the provincial chapter of the VietnamYouth Federation Tran Kim Phang said he appreciated YMCA Vietnam’s efforts in connecting with many students from Singapore, who have come to Ben Tre to undertake practical projects benefiting students at various local schools this year.
In May and September, there were 22 volunteer Singaporean students from the Institute of Technical Education and 19 from the National University of Singapore joined two projects to build playgrounds at Ben Tre’s Phuoc Long 2 and Phuoc Ngai elementary schools, whose total cost amounted to 120 million VND./.