Operation of an incinerator in Binh Xuyen district (Photo: baovinhphuc.com.vn)

Vinh Phuc (VNA) – The northern province of Vinh Phuc has earmarked nearly 2.14 trillion VND (93.86 million USD) to collect, transfer and handle daily waste at all levels, in a bid to ease environmental pollution.

Of the amount, more than 655 billion VND will be from social sources.

Statistics showed that about 920 tonnes of rubbish are discharged daily in the province, 570 tonnes of them in the rural areas.

The waste collection rate stays at more than 75 percent in the rural and 95 percent in the urban areas.

Vinh Phuc has built a project to collect and handle daily trash to 2025, with a vision to 2030.

It aims to complete a comprehensive waste treatment system across the province by 2025, raising the collection rate in the urban and rural areas to 97 percent and 90 percent, respectively; and reuse all landfill sites by 2030.

To this end, the province has bolstered communications to raise public awareness of waste collection and sorting; promulgated incentives for recycled materials and firms and cooperative engaging in the work; and supported human resources training and recruitment at concentrated waste treatment plants.

Vinh Phuc is listing projects on the construction of concentrated waste treatment plants as those call for social resources, as well as applying new and environmentally friendly technologies.

The province is currently home to 34 firms, 117 cooperatives and groups involving in waste treatment, together with 37 small-scale incinerators and 232 landfill sites covering 31 ha, and a concentrated incinerator capable of handling 75 tonnes per day and night in Tam Duong district./.