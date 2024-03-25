A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Nam La reservoir project in Muong Nhe district of the northern province of Dien Bien is held on March 25. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on March 25 for the construction of Nam La reservoir project in Muong Nhe district of the northern province of Dien Bien.

The project is part of activities to mark the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu history victory (May 7, 1954 -2024). With a capacity of 2.43 million cubic-metre, the reservoir will irrigate 1,800 hectares of agricultural land and provide water for about 25,000 people in the area when completed at the end of 2025.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Hoang Hiep praised efforts of the People’s Committees of the province and Muong Nhe district in site clearance.

He asked authorised units to facilitate, support and coordinate with the ministry throughout the project implementation process so as to early put the reservoir into operation by the end of 2025, as the project holds great significance for local production and social affairs in the province.

After the project, the People's Committee of Dien Bien province, Muong Nhe district continues to invest in building Nam La lake area into a park, tourism and resort area.

The reservoir will cost 509 billion VND (21 million USD) to build./.