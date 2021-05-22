Absolute safety ensured for upcoming general elections
Hanoi (VNA) - The elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure are an important political event of Vietnam and a festival of its people. Preparations for election day on May 23 have now been basically completed. Amid the complex developments of COVID-19, it is extremely important to ensure absolute security and safety at all polling stations.
Preparations are being made in agencies at all levels, sectors, and localities. NA General Secretary and Head of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong said that inspection and supervision activities show that preparations have closely followed the directive from the Politburo as well as the plans and orders within the law on the election of National Assembly and People’s Council deputies and the National Election Council (NEC)’s resolution.
The Election Committee of the central city of Da Nang holds a medical rehearsal to prevent COVID-19 from spreading during the elections. (Photo: VNA)
This reflects the determination to carry out the dual tasks of preventing and controlling the pandemic and ensuring socio-economic development while successfully organising the general elections, Cuong noted, who is also chief of the office of the NEC.
COVID-19 remains a problem worldwide, so central and local public agencies must focus on pandemic prevention and control in addition to their political missions relating to the elections.
Many streets in Hanoi are decorated with panels, flags, banners, and slogans for the elections. (Photo: VNA)
The NEC has issued a number of documents to guide the organisation of the elections in the context of the pandemic. Efforts have been intensified, with pandemic prevention measures included in all election activities, from election organisation and interactions with constituents to consultative conferences and preparing lists of constituents.
A LED board with information on the elections at the Vincom Centre on Dong Khoi street in HCM City’s District 1. (Photo: VNA)
The readiness of facilities and options for emergency situations have been given due regard. The council has requested election organisation teams to work with local authorities at all levels to conduct communications campaigns to raise awareness and to create the best conditions possible for all constituents to exercise their right to vote.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has closely coordinated with the Ministry of Health, the offices of the NEC and the Government, and relevant agencies to specifically guide preparations for the election day in the context of COVID-19.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc looks at a list of NA deputy candidates posted in Trung Chanh commune, Hoc Mon district, HCM City. (Photo: VNA)
On the afternoon of May 10, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a meeting of permanent Cabinet members on election organisation amid the pandemic. He ordered that written requests be made to the NEC on the holding of meetings with voters and on voting in an appropriate form in such a context. The PM suggested that agencies, according to their assigned functions and tasks, perform their missions in the elections while preventing the pandemic from spreading.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs a meeting of permanent Cabinet members on election organisation amid COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the NA and the NEC Vuong Dinh Hue said the council is determined that polling stations will not become breeding grounds for the disease. Relevant forces in constituencies have been tasked with arranging quick and smooth voting and ensure pandemic prevention measures are followed.
Chairman of the NA and head of the NEC Vuong Dinh Hue inspects election preparations at a constituency in Tuyen Quang city’s An Tuong ward. (Photo: VNA)
General Election Day
In order to ensure the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels are conducted in a democratic, equal, safe, and lawful manner and are truly a festival of people throughout the country, the Ministry of Public Security has taken early steps in preparing all matters nationwide.
Police in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district make preparations to ensure safety on election day in Quan Thanh commune. (Photo: VNA)
Since July last year, following Directive No 45 from the Politburo on leading the elections, the Central Public Security Party Committee has made ensuring the absolute safety and order of the elections the key political task of the entire political sector. The Minister of Public Security has issued a directive and a plan on policing activities for election security and order, and has established a sub-committee overseeing the work.
A ceremony deploying personnel to ensure transport safety and social order for the National Reunification Day (March 30) - May Day (May 1) holidays and the upcoming elections (Photo: VNA).
Police forces nationwide have focused on gaining a clear insight into the current situation, both at home and abroad, when preparing for the elections. They have also made efforts to prevent or frustrate conspiracies and activities that infringe upon national security or sabotage the elections, in particular the selection and introduction of candidates.
Preparations for the elections have been basically completed in a thorough, comprehensive and synchronous manner, according to Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Public Security Lieut. Gen. To An Xo.
Officers of the Muong Nha border guard station in Dien Bien province tell residents in Muong Nha commune’s Na Phay village about election activities. (Photo: VNA)
On May 12, the ministry held a nationwide online conference to assign tasks and deploy personnel to ensure security and order on the election day, with the force switching to its highest state of readiness./.