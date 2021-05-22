Politics Vietnam calls for early resumption of peace process in Middle East Vietnam calls on concerned parties to soon resume the peace process in the Middle East based on the two-state solution, and in line with international law and relevant resolutions of the United Nations in a bid to gain sustainable and long-term peace in the region, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on May 21.

Politics Indonesian parliamentarian highlights importance of Vietnam’s elections Endar T.D. Retnoastuti, a member of the Indonesia-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, has emphasised the significance of the upcoming general elections to the Vietnamese National Assembly, especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics National Election Council: Withdrawal of candidates done objectively The withdrawal of candidates running for seats in the 15th National Assembly has been carried out in an objective, fair, and responsible manner and in line with regulations, Nguyen Thi Thanh, head of the NA Standing Committee’s Board for Deputy Affairs and member of the National Election Council (NEC), told a press conference on May 21.