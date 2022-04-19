Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 19.

- Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha Om Birla and his entourage arrived in Hanoi at noon on April 19, starting their three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha Om Birla and his entourage arrive in Hanoi at noon on April 19. (Photo: VNA)

Om Birla was greeted by Chairman of the NA’s Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha and Vice Chairman Dinh Cong Sy at Noi Bai International Airport. Read full story



- The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued Document No. 829/PA-BVHTTDL on its plan to reopen the tourism sector in the new normal.



Regulations on the reception of international visitors to Vietnam under the document are now much easier than previous proposals submitted by relevant agencies. Read full story



- The eighth National External Information Service Awards were launched at a press conference in Hanoi on April 19.



The annual awards aim to honour outstanding authors, books and publications in the field of external information and contribute to promoting the country’s development achievements in various areas. Read full story



- The DIGILIFE Vietnam Digital Services Company Limited freshly announced that it has been granted a license to establish a mobile virtual network and provide related services.



Accordingly, in line with regulations, the company will be allowed to set up a nationwide terrestrial mobile telecommunications network that does not use radio frequency bands. Read full story



- Seven Vietnamese universities meet international accreditation standards, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

They are Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology under Vietnam National University (VNU)-Ho Chi Minh City, University of Science and Technology under Da Nang University, Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), Hanoi University of Civil Engineering; University of Science under VNU-Hanoi, HCM City based-Ton Duc Thang University and International University under VNU-Ho Chi Minh City. Read full story



- The Vietnam Culinary and Cultural Association (VCCA) is making a list of 100 delicious Vietnamese dishes across the country and creating a digital map for the list afterwards, reported Thanh nien (Young People) newspaper.

An illustration of Vietnamese food map (Photo: kenh14.vn)

Surveys were conducted in five northern localities of Nam Dinh, Ha Nam, Thai Nguyen, Phu Tho and Hanoi late March, with the participation of food artisans, VCCA Vice President La Quoc Khanh said. Read full story



- The National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology has decided to allocate an additional 1,382,400 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Australian government to provinces and centrally-run cities to vaccinate children aged from 5 to under 12 years old.

Together with 921,600 doses distributed on April 14, the institute has allocated more than 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate the target group./. Read full story