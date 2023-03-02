Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The 15th National Assembly elected Vo Van Thuong as the new President of Vietnam at its fourth extraordinary session on March 2.

With 487 out of 488 votes, or 98.38% of the NA's membership, the NA passed a resolution on the election of Thuong. The resolution took effect immediately after it was approved. Read full story

State President Vo Van Thuong delivers his inauguration speech in front of the National Assembly on March 2 morning. (Photo: VNA)

- New State President Vo Van Thuong delivered his inauguration speech after he was elected by the 15th National Assembly (NA) on March 2 morning.



He thanked the NA, the Party Central Committee, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, and other Party and State leaders for entrusting him with this position, calling this as both a great honour and an extremely heavy responsibility to him. Read full story



- The 15th National Assembly (NA) convened its fourth extraordinary session in Hanoi on March 2 under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, to elect the new State President, according to a NA communique.



After listening to a proposal delivered by NA Permanent Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man on the election of the new State President, NA deputies discussed in groups on the proposal and approved the list of nominee for the position by secret vote. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang affirmed Vietnam’s determination to work together with Spain in elevating the two countries' strategic partnership to a new period of development while meeting with President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain Meritxell Batet in Madrid on March 1.



The meeting marked the start of the Deputy PM's official visit to the European country. Read full story

- The Vietnamese Party, State and Government always pay attention to legitimate aspirations of religious organisations, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Vu Chien Thang told Franklin Graham, President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA).



During a reception for Graham in Hanoi on March 2, the Vietnamese official affirmed Vietnam attaches great importance to all resources, including those contributed by religious organisations, to the country’s development. Read full story

- Vietnam attracted a total committed foreign direct investment (FDI) of 3.1 billion USD in the first two months of 2023, down 38% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.



Of the total, 1.76 billion USD was poured into 261 new projects while an additional 535.4 million USD was committed to 133 existing projects. Stake purchases by foreign investors were estimated 797.9 million USD. Read full story

- Vietnamese electrical carmakers VinFast on March 1 delivered its first 45 VF 8 City Edition electric SUVs to US customers at nine California showrooms, marking its official entry into the US automobile market.

These initial deliveries are from the first shipment of 999 City Edition vehicles, which were shipped to the US in December last year. The version comes in both Eco and Plus trim with an EPA-rated range of 207 miles and 191 miles, respectively. Read full story

- The 2023 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF 2023) will take place from June 3-7 after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the festival organisers – Da Nang City People’s Committee and Sun Group.

This year, the festival, the 11th edition so far, is themed "World without distance" to honor the strong recovery of world tourism after the pandemic. Read full story

Harvesting coffee in Buon Ma Thuot city, Dak Lak province. (Photo: VNA)

- A total of 37 international delegations grouping 229 people have confirmed their attendance at the 8th Buon Ma Thuot coffee festival slated for March 10 – 14 in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, said the provincial Department of Foreign Affairs.



They are representatives of the embassies of the US, Australia, Mongolia, Morocco, Angola, and Saudi Arabia; the consulates general of India, Cambodia, Cuba and Russia in Ho Chi Minh City; and the Lao Consulate General in Da Nang. Read full story

- Some 7,000 runners, including 300 international marathoners, will participate in the 5th Dalat Ultra Trail (DUT) 2023 which will take place in Da Lat city and Lac Duong district, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, from March 3-5.

The tournament offers a wide range of distances for runners from beginners to hardcore athletes, with 85km, 55km, 25km, 15km and 5km races. Read full story



- The FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy will be welcomed in Vietnam with a ceremony held at the youth football training centre in Hanoi on March 4 morning.



The trophy will leave the Philippines for Vietnam on March 3 as part of its tour of the 32 countries competing at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF)./. Read full story