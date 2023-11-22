Politics National Assembly reschedules voting on draft revised Land Law The National Assembly (NA) on November 22 decided to reschedule the voting on the draft revised Land Law to the next session instead of the ongoing sixth session to continue amending and perfecting the bill.

Politics NA sitting: Citizens’ complaints, denunciations promptly handled The National Assembly (NA) discussed at the hall the results of receiving citizens, and handling their complaints and denunciations in 2023 as part of its ongoing sixth plenary session on November 22 morning.

Politics Vietnam, Brazil further boost bilateral cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi on November 21 had a working session with Vice Minister of Science and Technology for Social Development of Brazil and President of the Brazil – Vietnam Friendship Association (BVFA) Inácio Arruda, and General Secretary of the BVFA Pedro de Oliveira, discussing measures to promote cooperation between the two countries.

Politics Conference spotlights achievements in Vietnam-Cambodia border affairs Important achievements that Vietnam and Cambodia have gained together in land border-related affairs were highlighted at a conference held in Phu Quoc city in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on November 22.