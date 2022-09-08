☕ Afternoon briefing on September 8
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 8.
Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 8.
- A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence led by its Deputy Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien attended the 11th Seoul Defence Dialogue (SDD-11) in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on September 7.
- The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) decided to sharply increase the selling price of the US dollar by 300 VND to 23,700 VND/USD on September 7.
This is the third increase in the selling price of the greenback since the beginning of this year. Previously, the SBV adjusted the USD exchange rate by 200 VND to 23,250 VND/USD in May and continued to raise it to 23,400 VND/USD in early July. Read full story
- The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has announced adjustments to credit growth targets for banks in 2022.
According to SBV, the adjustment of credit growth targets is made on the basis of the request of credit institutions assessing their operational requirements. Read full story
- Two-way trade between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was estimated at 3.3 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, with the Southeast Asian nation enjoying a trade surplus of some 3 billion USD.
- MoMo E-Wallet and Starbucks Vietnam have freshly announced their cooperation that turns the former into the first of its kind integrated in the payment method at all Starbucks shops nationwide.
Through cooperation with MoMo, Starbucks Vietnam can instantly connect with the Vietnamese unicorn firm’s ecosystem of tens of millions of users. It is expected that in the near future, the two sides will research and deploy more services, and improve new features and user experience. Read full story
- The Ministry of Health has issued a guidance on the wearing of masks in public places for COVID-19 prevention and control, clarifying to who and where it is a must.
Basing on the human-to-human transmission mechanism of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the ministry underlined that wearing face masks in public places is an effective measure to protect people’s health, especially those with underlying diseases. Read full story
- The absence of laws on energy and in particular renewable energy is causing an imbalance between the stages of production, transmission and consumption of coal-fired power, solar power, and wind power in Vietnam.
Experts mentioned this shortcoming at a recent event within the framework of the Energy Support Program (ESP), a cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the International Cooperation Organization. Read full story
- Vietnamese airlines and destinations were named among the winners at the award ceremony of the World Travel Awards 2022 - Region: Asia & Oceania, which took place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 7 evening.
- A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence led by its Deputy Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien attended the 11th Seoul Defence Dialogue (SDD-11) in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on September 7.
The Vietnamese delegation at the event. (Photo: VNA)SDD-11, from September 6-9, brought together defence officers and experts from 54 countries worldwide, and representatives from regional and international organisations. Read full story
- The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) decided to sharply increase the selling price of the US dollar by 300 VND to 23,700 VND/USD on September 7.
This is the third increase in the selling price of the greenback since the beginning of this year. Previously, the SBV adjusted the USD exchange rate by 200 VND to 23,250 VND/USD in May and continued to raise it to 23,400 VND/USD in early July. Read full story
- The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has announced adjustments to credit growth targets for banks in 2022.
According to SBV, the adjustment of credit growth targets is made on the basis of the request of credit institutions assessing their operational requirements. Read full story
- Two-way trade between Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was estimated at 3.3 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, with the Southeast Asian nation enjoying a trade surplus of some 3 billion USD.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)The Vietnamese Trade Office in the UAE suggested domestic firms set out suitable strategies for exports to the UAE which, it said, gathers many rivals due to its openness. Read full story
- MoMo E-Wallet and Starbucks Vietnam have freshly announced their cooperation that turns the former into the first of its kind integrated in the payment method at all Starbucks shops nationwide.
Through cooperation with MoMo, Starbucks Vietnam can instantly connect with the Vietnamese unicorn firm’s ecosystem of tens of millions of users. It is expected that in the near future, the two sides will research and deploy more services, and improve new features and user experience. Read full story
- The Ministry of Health has issued a guidance on the wearing of masks in public places for COVID-19 prevention and control, clarifying to who and where it is a must.
Basing on the human-to-human transmission mechanism of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the ministry underlined that wearing face masks in public places is an effective measure to protect people’s health, especially those with underlying diseases. Read full story
- The absence of laws on energy and in particular renewable energy is causing an imbalance between the stages of production, transmission and consumption of coal-fired power, solar power, and wind power in Vietnam.
Experts mentioned this shortcoming at a recent event within the framework of the Energy Support Program (ESP), a cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the International Cooperation Organization. Read full story
- Vietnamese airlines and destinations were named among the winners at the award ceremony of the World Travel Awards 2022 - Region: Asia & Oceania, which took place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 7 evening.
Representatives of Vietnam Airlines receive an award at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines won the titles of Asia's Leading Airline - Economy Class and Asia's Leading Airline Brand; while Vietravel Airlines was accredited as Asia's Leading New Airline./. Read full story