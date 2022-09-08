Politics Vietnam ready to promote comprehensive partnership with US Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc has stressed that Vietnam is ready to promote comprehensive partnership with the US in an effective and practical manner on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political regime.

Politics FM deputy spokesman gives further information on citizen protection measures in Cambodia The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnamese agencies in Cambodia are continuing to take measures to protect Vietnamese citizens in the neighbouring country, according to the ministry’s deputy spokesman Doan Khac Viet.

Politics Vietnam attends 44th Int’l Committee of Military Medicine Congress Vietnam is among the 66 military medical delegations gathering in the Belgian capital city of Brussels for the 44th International Committee of Military Medicine (ICMM) World Congress held from September 5 – 9.

Politics Vietnam attends Seoul Defence Dialogue A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence led by its Deputy Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien attended the 11th Seoul Defence Dialogue in the Republic of Korea on September 7.