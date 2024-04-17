Illustrative image (Photo: laodong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) held a meeting with representatives of airlines to consider increasing flights and seats and offering flexible airfare to meet the travel demand during the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays.



During the period leading up to the holidays (from April 26 – 29), the route with the highest booking rate is Hanoi - Quang Binh, with 99.51% on April 27. On the same day, other routes with high booking rates include Ho Chi Minh City - Tuy Hoa (83%), Hanoi - Phu Quoc and Hanoi - Hue (around 80%), and HCM City - Phu Quoc (77%).



Due to shortages in the number of aircraft resulting from airlines restructuring their fleets, and engine maintenance, the CAAV has requested the airlines to consider increasing capacity on routes from Hanoi to HCM City to other localities, especially on April 27 - 28 and May 1 - 3, ensuring compatibility with infrastructure and security and safety of flights.



Vietnamese airlines are expected to provide around 900,000 seats on domestic routes, especially on routes between Hanoi and HCM City.



Accordingly, as many as 657,000 seats and 3,400 flights will be offered on routes from Hanoi and HCM City to localities nationwide, up 4.2% in the number of seats, and 5.5% in the number of flights compared to the same period in 2023, respectively.



Airlines have also been granted adjusted slots at airports across the country to help optimise flight schedules, and extend the operating time of aircraft fleets, especially evening and nighttime slots./.