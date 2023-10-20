Delegates at the event (Photo: VNA)

Ben Tre (VNA) – A seminar was held in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre on October 20 to discuss developing a sustainable and safe coconut value chain to meet domestic consumption and export demand.

The event was co-hosted by the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the management board of the Climate Smart Agriculture Transformation (CSAT) Project.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Huynh Quang Duc said the coconut product chain in the province is quite extensive, with around 30% of coconut products being deeply processed for export.

To date, the coconut plantations joining the value chain cover more than 23,700ha, or more than 30% of the province's total coconut area. The coconut volume engaged in the value chain amounts to over 230,000 tonnes, out of the total 688,000 tonnes. The locality has 32 cooperative groups and 30 cooperatives with the support of leading businesses in the coconut product chain.

Its organic coconut plantation area sprawls over more than 18,000ha. Of them, 11,630ha have been certified to meet the standards of the US, Japan, the European Union, China, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan (China). Coconut products from Ben Tre are currently present in over 90 countries and territories, with the participation of over 90 export businesses.

The province now has over 15,000ha dedicated to coconut water production and this area continues to rise. A well-established supply chain has been shaped to cater to both the domestic and export markets. At present, Ben Tre boasts more than five companies exporting fresh coconut water to Japan, Singapore, Australia and Canada.

As many as 20 businesses joined in the establishment of packaging facilities and planting area codes for export to China. Among them, 13 packaging facilities and 35 planting areas covering 2,343ha have submitted documents to the Plant Protection Department to prepare for meeting the requirements of China.



A business representative at the event said there is significant demand for fresh coconut in the US and China, with Vietnam's coconut exports accounting for only a very small portion. Therefore, there are ample opportunities for growth, especially at a time when consumers are shifting towards natural food and beverages. As a result, consumption is increasing annually./.