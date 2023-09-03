A Vietnamese representative at the event (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – The 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Economic Community Council (AECC) discussed Indonesia’s 16 priority economic deliverables (PEDs) under its chairmanship in Jakarta on September 3, ahead of the 43rd ASEAN Summit.



This year, the economic pillars consist of 16 PEDs within three strategic drivers, namely restructuring and recovery, digital economy and sustainable development.



According to Secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs of Indonesia Susiwijono Moegiarso, it is expected that 11 out of the 16 PEDs mentioned above will be completed at the 43rd ASEAN Summit. Meanwhile, the remaining five PEDs are due to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year.



Susiwijono Moegiarso also revealed developments related to the electric vehicle (EV) and the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA). To develop the EV ecosystem, ASEAN is promoting regional common standards, such as charging stations and enhancing cooperation with other countries.



It is anticipated that the DEFA will be approved by the AECC before the 43rd ASEAN Summit, marking a new chapter in regional digital economic integration. This agreement is expected to boost investment attraction, encourage innovation, increase productivity, create high-quality jobs, and support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises./.