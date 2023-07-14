Business Aviation market predicted to strongly rebound in H2 The domestic aviation market is projected to grow by 7-10% during the summer this year compared to the same period in 2019, reaching 3.5-3.7 million passengers per month (in June and August), and 4.2-4.5 million passengers in July, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Funds disburse nearly 25 billion USD in H1 Domestic and foreign funds have disbursed up to 5.84 trillion VND (24.69 billion USD) in the first half of 2023 after the capital flow of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) returned to the market last month, according to a report by SSI Securities Corporation.

Business Thomson Medical taps into Vietnam's healthcare market The Singapore-listed Thomson Medical Group Limited (TMG), has agreed to acquire Vietnam’s FV Hospital for up to 381.4 million USD, marking the country’s biggest healthcare transaction to date and Southeast Asia’s largest healthcare acquisition since 2020.

Business Securities firms speed up the digital race Competition on digitisation in securities trading is creating a driving force for the development of financial firms, and at the same time bringing many benefits for investors.