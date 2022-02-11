Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia, as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), will host the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ (AMM) Retreat) from February 15-17 in Phnom Penh in a hybrid format, the country’s foreign ministry said in a press release.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prak Sokhonn will chair the ministerial meeting, the ministry said in a statement on February 10.



"The AMM Retreat will follow-up on the leaders' decisions from the 38th and the 39th ASEAN Summits, exchange views on how to further strengthen external relations with dialogue partners while maintaining and promoting ASEAN centrality, solidarity and unity, and discuss ways and means to collectively endeavour to build a more resilient, dynamic, peaceful and prosperous ASEAN community," it said.



Regional and international issues of common interest and concern will also be discussed at the meeting.



The ASEAN Retreat was scheduled to take place in the in-person format in Siem Reap city, northern Cambodia, on January 18-19. However, Cambodia postponed this plan because it was difficult for many ASEAN ministers to join the meeting at that time.



Earlier, during a talk on Cambodia’s 2022 ASEAN Chairmanship organised by the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute in January, Sokhonn stated that the retreat is the first important ministerial meeting to talk about the realisation of decisions and plans that the countries have agreed since 2021, and also an opportunity to discuss new initiatives to promote ASEAN community building./.