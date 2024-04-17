Central Highlands provinces seek closer trade, investment ties with India
Dak Lak province's coffee products displayed on the sidelines of the conference. (Photo: VNA)Dak Lak (VNA) – A business and investment conference was held in Dak Lak province’s Buon Ma Thuot city on April 17 with the aim of enhancing connectivity between Indian firms and Central Highlands provinces.
The event, co-organised by the provincial People’s Committee and the Indian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, offered a platform for the localities and enterprises to boost trade and investment links, as well as collaboration in health care, education, information-technology, and tourism.
In his remarks, Vice Chairman of the Dak Lak People’s Committee Nguyen Thien Van briefed the participants on local advantages and potential, and expressed his hope that the Consulate General will help lure more Indian firms as their investments there remain limited.
The committee wants to establish close ties with Indian partners across spheres, from trade and investment, to tourism, education, health care and IT, he stressed, saying he hopes that Dak Lak will be a supplier of agricultural products like durian, cashew and coffee for the South Asian nation.
According to Indian Consul General Madan Mohan Sethi, the 56 participating businesspeople specialise in such fields as agriculture, IT, education and pharmacy.
Pointing to the moderate trade revenue between the two countries, which stood at only 14 billion USD last year, the diplomat believed that through the conference, Indian and local businesses can seek orientations for their cooperation.
On this occasion, some memoranda of understanding in agriculture and IT were signed by Vietnamese and Indian enterprises./.