“Cham cheo” is a traditional seasoning of the Thai ethnic people in Yen Bai province. In the Thai language, “cham” is understood as dipping sauce, while “cheo” refers to the aroma of various herbs and spices combined.

To create a delicious bowl of “cham cheo”, the basic ingredients include dried or fresh chili, garlic, salt, and seasoning powder. From these ingredients, two types of “cham cheo” can be made, including dry “cham cheo” (from grilled dried chili) and wet “cham cheo” (from grilled fresh chili). In different regions, the ingredients for making “cham cheo” may vary.

For the Thai ethnic people, a meal may lack meat or fish, but it can’t go without a bowl of “cham cheo” placed on the table. There are many types of “cham cheo”, each with its own flavour and suitable for different dishes, but all share the common taste of the fragrant leaves, the spicy taste of the chili, and the sweet aroma of the mắc khén.

Along with investing in promoting regional products, “cham cheo” is favoured by people in many different places. It not only appears on the tables of Thai ethnic people but is also found elsewhere, bringing the culinary flavour of the Northwestern mountains to every home./.

