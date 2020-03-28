Worthy of note, five cases have been related to the previously confirmed positive one at Bach Mai hospital.

After investigation, the Health Ministry said there is a possibility that there is a source of infection among patients’ caretakers who brought the virus from outside.

The hospital has temporary closed down for quarantine.

In another development, the Ho Chi Minh City’s Health Department said on March 28 that the health condition of 42 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Ho Chi Minh City has showed positive progress./.

VNA