Da Lat night train service offers unique tourist experience
The Da Lat - Trai Mat railway night services, launched on April 14, promise a new experience for passengers to gain a better sense of the enchanting beauty of Da Lat at night - a popular mountain resort town in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.
This unique tourism product is attracting numerous tourists after three days of free tickets from April 11 to 13.
On the nearly 7km route, tourists have a chance to enjoy not only the night-time scenery of Da Lat but also novel services such as buffet and live music on the two carriages with both classical and modern design.
This is the remaining part of the 84km Thap Cham - Da Lat railway route built by French rulers and became operational in 1932 to connect the south-central province of Ninh Thuan with Lam Dong.
The introduction of live music, free wifi, and wedding service on this route adds to its attractiveness to visitors (Photo: VNR)Before boarding, tourists can explore and take check-in photos at Da Lat Station, a unique architectural structure inspired by Langbiang Mountain and the traditional “Rong” house - a variation of stilt houses unique to the Central Highlands in Vietnam.
Dao Anh Tuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saigon Railway Transport JSC, said that in 2023, the Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) embellished and upgraded Da Lat Station - a national historical relic site, train carriages, and the Da Lat - Trai Mat railway line.
The introduction of live music, free wifi, and wedding service on this route has also added to its attractiveness to visitors, he noted.
Trains are scheduled to depart Da Lat Station at 6:15pm and 8:20pm and leave Trai Mat Station at 7:15pm and 9:20pm. Fares range from 72,000 VND to 100,000 VND (2.9 - 4 USD) for each way, according to the VNR.
Da Lat, the capital of Lam Dong province, is surrounded by hills, pine forests, lakes, and waterfalls.
Known as the “City of Eternal Spring” for its distinctive temperate climate, it was developed as a resort town by the French in the early 1900s. Many reminders of the colonial heritage remain, creating a unique feature of the destination./.