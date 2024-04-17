Da Nang fosters cooperation with Korean localities
The authorities of the central coastal city of Da Nang on April 17 had a working session with a visiting delegation from Goyang city in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeonggi province led by its Mayor Lee Dong-hwan.
Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong (R) presents a keepsake to Mayor of Goyang city Lee Dong-hwan at the meeting in Da Nang on April 17. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) – The authorities of the central coastal city of Da Nang on April 17 had a working session with a visiting delegation from Goyang city in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeonggi province led by its Mayor Lee Dong-hwan.
At the reception, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong said the city is recognised as the growth nucleus of the key economic region in central Vietnam.
He expressed his hope that the visit will foster connections and cooperation in mutually interested sectors such as attracting Goyang enterprises to invest in Da Nang’s high-tech sectors, collaborating in MICE tourism, and sharing experiences in developing free trade zones.
For his part, Lee highlighted similarities between the two cities in terms of tourism, nature, and environment, which make Da Nang a popular destination for Korean tourists. The development goals of Da Nang align well with Goyang, particularly in areas such as smart city and creative city initiatives.
The mayor said he is looking forward to stepping up the two sides’ collaborative ties across various sectors, elevating the relationship between them and their respective countries.
Da Nang has cooperative ties with 48 localities in 22 countries and territories worldwide, including those in the RoK such as Changwon, Daegu, Hwaseong, and Jeju. The city and its Korean partners have teamed up in various programmes on tourism, training, exchange of officials, cultural exchanges, and experience sharing in sustainable transport and smart city development.
Currently, the city is home to 268 Korean-invested projects worth 362 million USD, making the RoK 5th foreign investors among 45 countries and territories investing in Da Nang.
In 2023, the central economic hub’s exports to and imports from the RoK stood at some 45 million USD and 65 million USD, respectively. It also welcomed approximately 935,654 visitors from the East Asian nation, the highest among its sources of foreign tourists./.