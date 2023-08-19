Nui Chua National Park consists of three natural areas of forest, sea and semi-desert, including many rich and diverse ecosystems. (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Thuan (VNS/VNA) — Covering a total area of more than 106,646 hectares, the Nui Chua World Biosphere Reserve in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan has become a popular tourist attraction thanks to its rich and diverse ecosystems.

It is in the core of the reserve, the Nui Chua National Park that covers 15,752 hectares and consists of three natural areas of forest, sea and semi-desert, that visitors will find around 1,500 plant species, including 10 endemics and 54 that are recorded in the Vietnam Red Book and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s Red List.

The fauna is also very rich with 756 species of wild animals, more than 350 types of coral and hundreds of marine animals.

The Nui Chua coastal area is a rare place on the mainland where protected sea turtles come to lay eggs every year.

In recent years, provincial authorities have strengthened measures to conserve endangered and rare species of marine fauna and flora, and sustainably restore and develop the ecosystem of the Nui Chua National Park Marine Protected Area.

The provincial People's Committee has spent more than 3.3 billion VND (nearly 145,000 USD) on a management plan of the Nui Chua National Park Marine Protected Area in the 2021-25 period, which focuses on activities to preserve the value of natural resources and cultural and historical heritage, and rationally exploit and promote the value of the marine protected area.

One of the special features of the national park is that this area has a dry and hot climate similar to many places in Africa (the highest temperature is approximately 42 degrees Celsius). Therefore, this place is also called "Phan Rang Dry Forest".

The harsh climate and diverse topography have created a standard for the most typical and unique dry forest ecosystem of Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

The national park was recognised by UNESCO as a global biosphere reserve at the 33rd session of its International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB-ICC) held in Nigeria in September 7, 2021.

Along with preserving and researching biodiversity, the Nui Chua National Park management board and the province in general have been focusing on developing various types of ecotourism to attract tourists.

From the beginning of this year, the park has greeted more than 130,000 local and foreign tourists./.