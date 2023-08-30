Foreigners use e-visas to enter Vietnam via the Huu Nghi International Border Gate. (Photo: VNA)

Lang Son (VNA) – More foreign citizens, particularly Chinese, have used e-visa to enter Vietnam via the Huu Nghi International Border Gate, according to authorities at the border gate in the northern province of Lang Son.

Huu Nghi is among the 16 land border gates across Vietnam that have allowed foreigners to enter and exit the country with e-visa since August 15, 2023, following the Government’s resolution on the application of e-visa issuance for citizens of countries and territories, under which electronic visas are issued to citizens of all countries and territories. The list of international border gates allowing foreigners to enter and exit with electronic visas include 13 air, 16 land, and 13 sea border gates.

Since the date, border guards of the Huu Nghi International Border Gate have carried out procedures for over 440 foreign citizens, mostly Chinese.

Personnel and equipment are added to ensure the procedure processing is done quickly and smoothly.

Captain Trinh Van Bac, deputy head of the Border Guard Station of the Huu Nghi International Border Gate, said officers and soldiers at the unit are strictly implementing directions and instructions relating to the use of e-visa.

They have also received training to properly deal with migration applications using e-visa.

According to the Border Guard Station of the Huu Nghi International Border Gate, since the beginning of 2023, the unit has processed about 310,000 migration applications including nearly 164,000 for exit and over 146,000 for entering Vietnam. The applications from Chinese citizens account for the majority with about 248,000./.