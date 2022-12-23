“Vietnam is home to the world’s longest glass-bottomed bridge,” Business Insider wrote, meaning the impressive world record Bach Long bridge received from Guinness in 2022.

The bridge measures 632 metres in length and stands 150 metres above a lush valley, the magazine said, adding that “if you are afraid of heights then the bridge probably isn’t for you”.

It described the bridge as one way Vietnam is trying to bring back tourism after it was at a standstill for much of the past two years because of COVID-19.

That means adventure seekers from around the world can now behold the beauty - or terror - that is Bach Long bridge.

Vietnam has posted revenue of 16.5 billion USD from tourism this year, against 32 billion USD in 2019./.

VNA