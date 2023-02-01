Hai Phong pledges optimal conditions for investors
Hai Phong will always accompany with and create optimal conditions for investors, vowed Nguyen Trung Kien, head of the Economic Zone Management Board of the northern port city, during a meeting with foreign-invested businesses in the city on January 31.
Le Trung Kien, Head of Hai Phong Economic Zone Management Board presents gifts to representatives of Nomura-Haiphong Industrial Zone Development Corporation (investor of Nomura Hai Phong Industrial Park) (Photo: VNA)
Kien thanked the firms for choosing Hai Phong as their long-term investment destination, expressing his hope that the partnership between the two sides will continue to be strengthened, benefiting both sides.
He said that 2023 is predicted to be a tough year, but local authorities will support and give best conditions for businesses to overcome common difficulties of the world economy.
In following years, Hai Phong will continue to expand industrial parks and clusters, while improving administrative procedures and completing transport infrastructure to attract more investors, he said.
Last year, Hai Phong ranked fourth among the localities nationwide in FDI attraction with nearly 2.5 billion USD injected into 48 new and 37 underway projects. To date, local industrial parks and clusters have lured 458 FDI projects worth over 23 billion USD, along with 202 domestically-invested projects with a total capital of nearly 300 trillion VND (12.8 billion USD).
In 2022, Hai Phong led localities nationwide in terms of administrative reform, while showing strong performance in enhancing its provincial competitiveness index (PCI).
Kien said that this year, Hai Phong will speed up the infrastructure construction of a number of industrial parks and ports, while finalising procedures to set up four new industrial parks.
At the same time, the city will focus on investing in its transport infrastructure system to connect industrial parks and clusters, thus expanding the development space of the city./.