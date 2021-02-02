Health Quang Ninh’s Cai Bau island under temporary lockdown to prevent COVID-19 spread Cai Bau island in Van Don district in the northern province of Quang Ninh has been put under temporary lockdown as from 0:00 on February 2 in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Vietnam posts 31 more COVID-19 cases on first day of February Vietnam recorded 31 new COVID-19 infections, including one imported case, over the last 12 hours from 6am on February 1, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Thousands of volunteers working on COVID-19 contact tracing Thousands of volunteers are working online to help quickly verify information on F1, F2, and F3 cases linked to COVID-19 infections, heard a meeting in Hanoi on February 1 reviewing the work of the COVID-19 quick information response team.