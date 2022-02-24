ASEAN ASEAN, UK boost trade cooperation ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi and UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan have discussed overall economic ties between the two sides.

World Thai Cabinet approves tax incentives for “high-potential” foreigners The Thai Cabinet this week approved in principle tax incentives for foreigners working in targeted industries or economic zones.

World Thailand: DCT proposes promotion of digital development The Digital Council of Thailand (DCT) has recently attended an online APEC meeting of the Digital Economy Steering Group (DESG).