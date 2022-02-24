Indonesia, Singapore intensify cooperation on climate change
At the 2nd Working Level Meeting between the governments of Indonesia and Singapore.(Photo: Antara)Jakarta (VNA) - The governments of Indonesia and Singapore have agreed to strengthen cooperation in efforts to overcome the impacts of climate change and achieve sustainable development at the recently concluded 2nd Working Level Meeting.
Deputy for Coordination of Environmental and Forestry Management at Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment Nani Hendiarti, and Deputy Secretary of the Singapore Prime Minister's Office Strategy Group Cindy Khoo led the February 21-22 meeting, which was a follow-up to a meeting held on January 24, in Bintan.
According to Hendiarti, the meeting covered four topics: carbon pricing and markets, nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based approach, clean technology and solutions, and green and blended finance.
"We are committed to working together with Singapore to tackle climate change and achieve sustainable development and believe that this cooperation will provide many benefits for both countries," Indonesia’s Antara news agency quoted Hendiarti as saying in a statement on February 23.
Khoo agreed that the two countries should quickly develop concrete projects revolving around the four issues.
According to Hendiarti, at the end of the session, the two countries agreed on 11 activities and timelines for cooperation on the four discussed topics, which will be included in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries.
The MoU is expected to be signed in March 2022, she said./.