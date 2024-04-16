Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The south-central province of Khanh Hoa will host the first international jazz festival in Nha Trang city from April 27 to May 1.



The event will take place at April 2 Square and Thanh Nien Stadium with the participation of more than 100 artists across the country as well as those from the US, Singapore and the Republic of Korea (RoK).



It aims to showcase the diversity and allure of jazz worldwide to both local spectators as well as popularise Nha Trang city as a safe and exciting destination for domestic and foreign tourists.



This year, Khanh Hoa province expects to earn 40 trillion VND (1.58 billion USD) in tourism revenue and welcome more than 9 million tourist arrivals, including 3 million foreign visitors.



To this end, it plans to host dozens of festivals, cultural events, and introduce new tourism products in 2024 to lure more tourists and boost local tourism. They include a series of seminars in April, focusing on the historical and cultural values, and people of Nha Trang, and its socio-economic development and green growth.



The Sea Tourism Fair will be held at the April 2 Square in Nha Trang from June 13-16, featuring 200 stalls to introduce tourism products, cuisine, and speciality products of Khanh Hoa and coastal provinces. The fair will also offer tourism seminars, a street carnival, and live music and dance performances and is expected to lure 150,000 visitors.



The province will launch an art light festival with the theme of “Ever Glamour Nha Trang 2024” every Saturday from June 29 to July 20 at Nha Trang Bay. The event will see the participation of four teams from Vietnam, China, the RoK and India, who will present drone performances featuring the themes of "Hello Vietnam, Glorious Ocean, Stories of Heritage, and Glamour Nha Trang"./.