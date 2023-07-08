Artisan Thao Cang Sua, a resident of Sang Nhu village in Mo De commune, Mu Cang Chai district, said the “khen” is a traditional musical instrument that is indispensable in the daily lives of the Mong people.

They always play “khen” and dance to showcase their physical prowess, emotional depth, and intellectual acuity. After learning how to play the “khen” from an early age, the Mong people take the musical instrument when they go out to their terraced rice fields or to the market.

Beyond the immense pride, the recognition of the “khen” as a national intangible cultural heritage also encourages local people to preserve their culture.

The “Khen” was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage under a decision issued by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on June 1. The move helped relevant authorities outline preservation plans in the future, thus helping artisans and “khen” clubs make greater efforts to promote “khen” melodies in an effective fashion.

Over recent years, the “khen” has become more popular, and triggered a wave of emotion through local people and visitors from far and wide./.

VNA