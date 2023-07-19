Business Policy adjustments needed to lure FDI to real estate sector: Experts Experts have suggested adjusting foreign investment policies, making them match the evolution of the global economy, amidst the shrinking FDI inflows in the first half of this year.

Business National petroleum-gas reserve infrastructure planning approved Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on July 18 signed a decision approving the infrastructure planning for national petroleum and gas reserves for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision towards 2050.

Business Nghe An lures 725.4 million USD worth of foreign investment in H1 The central province of Nghe An attracted 725.4 million USD worth of foreign investment in the first half of this year, ranking 8th among the country’s 63 provinces and centrally-run cities, the provincial People's Committee has said.

Business Aquatic product exports expected to recover from late Q3 The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) forecast that aquatic product exports will bounce back at the end of the third quarter and reach the yearly revenue target of 10 billion USD.