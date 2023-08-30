Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President Vo Van Thuong received the newly accredited ambassadors of Ireland, Italy, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Lithuania who came to present their credentials in Hanoi on August 29.

Irish Ambassador Deirdre Ní Fhallúin presents her credentials to President Vo Van Thuong in Hanoi on August 29. (Photo: VNA)

Congratulating Deirdre Ní Fhallúin on her appointment as Irish Ambassador to Vietnam, President Thuong expressed his belief that Fhallúin will make substantial contributions to the two countries’ relations. Read full story

- US President Joe Biden will pay a visit to Vietnam from September 10-11, revealed spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on August 29.

The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, she said. Read full story

- Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, his spouse, and their entourage wrapped up their three-day official visit to Vietnam, made at the invitation of PM Pham Minh Chinh, on late August 29.

Prime Ministers Pham Minh Chinh (seventh from right) and Lee Hsien Loong (eighth from right), officials, and youth delegates at the Vietnam - Singapore youth leaders exchange programme 2023 in Hanoi on August 29. (Photo: VNA)

During the trip, PM Lee came to the Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh to pay tribute to the late leader of Vietnam. Read full story



- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 29 for Governor of Japan's Nagasaki prefecture Oishi Kengo, who is on a working visit to Vietnam from August 27-31.



FM Son highly valued Governor Oishi's efforts in promoting cooperation and exchanges between Nagasaki prefecture and Vietnam in general and Vietnamese localities in particular in the past time. Read full story



- President of the Privy Council of Thailand Surayud Chulanont received Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Chi Thanh in Bangkok on August 29, showing his high evaluation of and support for the friendship and enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries.



Recalling his visit to Vietnam in 2006 as Prime Minister of Thailand, Surayud expressed his delight at the countries’ cooperation results in both bilateral aspects and within the ASEAN framework over the past years. Read full story



- The eighth border defence friendship exchange between Vietnam and China is scheduled to take place in Vietnam’s northern province of Lao Cai and its neighbouring Chinese province of Yunnan on September 7 - 8.



The Vietnamese delegation will be led by Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defense. Meanwhile, Li Shangfu, a State Councillor and Minister of National Defense of China, will lead the Chinese side to the event, the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence told a press briefing in Hanoi on August 29. Read full story



- Vietnam earned 3.45 billion USD from exporting vegetables and fruits in the first eight months of 2023, up 57.5% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



The figure exceeded last year’s export turnover of 3.16 billion USD. And with that growth pace, it is expected to surpass the record of 3.81 billion USD set in 2018./. Read full story



