Politics Vietnam to send four more officers to UN peacekeeping missions Vietnam will send four more officers to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions in South Sudan, the Central African Republic and the Abyei Area.

Politics Ca Mau asked to focus on developing three strengths The southernmost province of Ca Mau needs to identify its three strengths in agriculture, tourism and renewable energy, so as to take measures to make the most of its distinctive potential, competitive advantages, and outstanding opportunities for rapid and sustainable development, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has suggested.

Politics Chinese top leader’s Vietnam visit to elevate comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership The upcoming State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping will help to deepen and elevate the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency.