☀️ Morning digest December 11
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 10 asked the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to mobilise all possible resources to successfully implement its master plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.
Speaking at a master plan announcement and investment promotion conference in the city, the Government leader said Can Tho must promote innovation, science and technology, green and digital transformation, circular and knowledge economy and consider them the main driving forces for development. Read full story
- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on December 9 cut the ribbon to launch the Vietnam Town in Thailand's northeastern Udon Thani province, which is the first in Thailand and the world.
He described the opening of the Vietnam Town as a new imprint of Vietnam in Thailand. Read full story
- The upcoming State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping from December 12 to 13 will contribute to deepening the bilateral cooperation framework for a long-term future of relationship between the two countries, said Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.
This is the first visit by the top leader of the Chinese Party and State to Vietnam since the 20th CPC National Congress, and one year after the China visit by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vu said in an interview to the press.
This visit, which coincides with the 15th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China, is expected to be a new milestone in the two countries' relations. Read full story
- The official visit to Vietnam from December 11-12 by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet will continue to strengthen and further expand traditional friendship between the two countries, said Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sok Chenda Sophea.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Phnom Penh, the diplomat highlighted the importance of the visit, saying this will be the Cambodian leader’s first visit to an ASEAN member country since he took office in August. Read full story
- Vietnam, as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 period, has so far this year had six outstanding initiatives at all three regular meetings of the council, which received the support and co-sponsorship of many countries and international organisations, according to Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai.
Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, said that amidst fluctuations of the world situation, Vietnam has actively and responsibly contributed to the council’s activities, made efforts with other countries to promote dialogue and cooperation, boost mutual understanding, and build consensus in discussing and adopting resolutions and decisions of the council. Read full story
- Vietnam was elected as the Vice Chair of the UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage on December 8 during the committee's 18th session in Kasane, Botswana.
This is the second time that Vietnam has been elected to the position after the first time in the 2006-2010 tenure, representing the Asia-Pacific region. Read full story
- Vietnam will send four more officers to United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions in South Sudan, the Central African Republic and the Abyei Area.
The Ministry of National Defence on December 10 handed over the State President’s decisions to the peacekeepers, who will then replace those on duty at the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), and the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA). Read full story
- The first Vietnam Pho (noodle soup served with beef or chicken) Day in South Africa opened on December 9, in the capital city of Pretoria.
The event was one of the initiatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in the “Rainbow country”, in coordination with Vietnamese representative agencies in the host country, to spread the quintessence of Vietnamese cuisine to local and international friends. Read full story
- Korean Cultural Day opened on December 9 in the central province of Quang Nam’s ancient city of Hoi An.
Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thi Thu Hien said that the event offers a space for visitors to experience the cultures of Hoi An and the Republic of Korea (RoK) with various activities, including making kimchi and lanterns, trying on hanbok, playing folk games and drawing masks. Read full story
- More than 30,000 runners from 91 countries and territories participated in Techcombank International Marathon in Ho Chi Minh City on December 10.
The event, the sixth of its kind, was co-organised by municipal Department of Tourism, the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) and Sunrise Events Vietnam. Read full story./.