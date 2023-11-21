Politics Congratulations extended to Luxembourg’s new PM Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 20 sent a message of congratulations to Luc Frieden on his election as Prime Minister of Luxembourg.

Politics Legislators mull over 2% VAT reduction Lawmakers discussed the reduction of value-added tax (VAT) during the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s ongoing sixth session in Hanoi on November 20.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 20 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Canada boast huge cooperation potential: Canadian official The future of the relationship between Canada and Vietnam is promising, especially in the field of trade thanks to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), said Ghislain Robichaud, Regional Director for Quebec and Nunavut under the Global Affairs Canada.