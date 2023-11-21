☀️ Morning digest November 21
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received in Hanoi on November 20 Romanian Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Stefan-Radu Oprea who is in Vietnam for the 17th session of the Vietnam-Romania Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation.
The PM thanked Romania as the rotating President of the European Union (EU) in 2019 for its support in promoting the conclusion and signing of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). He also thanked Romania for donating 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam in 2021 and for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to stabilise their lives and do business in Romania. Read full story
- Lawmakers discussed the reduction of value-added tax (VAT) during the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s ongoing sixth session in Hanoi on November 20.
Before the discussion, the NA listened to Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc’s presentation of a summary report on the NA’s draft resolution on VAT reduction. Chairman of the NA's Finance and Budget Committee Le Quang Manh delivered a report examining VAT reduction. Read full story
- Vietnam always attaches importance to consolidating the friendship and cooperation with traditional partner countries, including Azerbaijan, said Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung.
During talks with Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and head of the YAP’s Central Office Tahir Budagov in Hanoi on November 20, Trung underscored the importance of deepening the relations between the two ruling parties, contributing to strengthening and developing the long-standing and friendly bilateral relations between Vietnam and Azerbaijan. Read full story
- The Vietnam-Japan Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group held its fourth meeting in Hanoi on November 20.
Chairing the event, head of the group Truong Thi Mai said the Vietnam-Japan relationship is now at its best stage in history since the establishment of diplomatic relations, marked by a high level of political trust. Read full story
- National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong on November 20 hosted a reception for visiting Governor of Japan’s Tochigi prefecture Fukuda Tomikazu.
Phuong spoke highly of Fukuda’s visit, which takes place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, and stressed that the bilateral extensive strategic partnership is thriving, with economic cooperation being a bright spot. Read full story
- A delegation of Border Guard Commands of Vietnam’s four provinces of Cao Bang, Quang Ninh, Lang Son and Ha Giang, and representatives from the Guangxi General Station of Immigration Inspection of China held talks in Cao Bang on November 20.
The two sides agreed to coordinate to strictly implement cooperation agreements signed, enhance information exchange, and work together to supervise the operations of vehicles. Read full story
- Vietnam’s vegetable export revenue is forecast to reach about 1-1.5 billion USD by 2030 under a project recently approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
The nationwide vegetable production is estimated at 23-24 million tonnes, with around 1-1.3 million tonnes designated for processing. Read full story
- Criteria for the Vietnam Eco-label, specifically targeting environmentally friendly plastic packaging have been established, aiming to encourage the responsible utilisation of natural resources and protect the environment.
Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Vo Tuan Nhan has signed a decision on issuing the criteria. Read full story
- Vietnam and international healthcare research partners convened a two-day conference on November 20 to launch the country’s national strategy on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) prevention and control for 2023-2030, as part of activities responding to the ongoing World AMR Awareness Week.
The strategy was issued by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh via a decision dated September 25 this year. According to Luong Ngoc Khue, Vice Chairman of the National Medical Council, the issuance reflects the efforts of the Vietnamese government in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other international partners to counteract the increasing AMR issue. Read full story
