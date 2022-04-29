☀️ Morning digest on April 29
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
– Vietnam always treasures and gives the highest priority to its special relationship with Laos, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said while receiving Lao Vice President Pany Yathotou in Hanoi on April 28.
The Party leader said Pany Yathotou’s visit demonstrates the special, close and trustworthy relationship between Vietnam and Laos. Read full story
– The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC), in collaboration with the Thua Thien-Hue People’s Committee, launched a Humanitarian Month 2022 at a ceremony in the central province on April 28.
Addressing the event, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc stressed that voluntary and humanitarian work is not the sole responsibility of the State or any single organization, community or individual, but the common responsibility of the entire society, in which the State should play a proactive and orienting role. Read full story
– President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting of the steering committee for building a scheme to review the 10-year implementation of the Party's resolution on the national defence strategy in the new situation, in Hanoi on April 28.
At the meeting, representatives from ministries and agencies looked into the world situation that would impact national defence in the new situation, and the implementation of programmes and plans launched by all-level Party Committees and organisations, in combination with the review of the 10-year implementation of the resolution adopted at the eight plenum of the 11th Party Central Committee. Read full story
– The Lao Party, State, and people always attach importance and give the highest priority to consolidating and strengthening the nation’s sound friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, stated Lao leaders while hosting visiting Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on April 28.
The Vietnamese FM paid courtesy calls to General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Phankham Viphavan, and President of the Lao National Assembly Xaysomphone Phomvihane in Vientian in the framework of his official visit to Laos. Read full story
- Vietnam is an extensive strategic partner which shares strategic interests with Japan, said a Japanese Government official ahead of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio’s official visit to Vietnam. The official made the remark at a press conference in Tokyo on April 28, during which he announced that PM Kishida will visit Vietnam on April 30 and May 1.
During the visit, the Japanese PM is scheduled to hold talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on May 1. In addition, he will also have meetings with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. Read full story
– Professor Julie Dai Trang Nguyen (Julie Nguyen), director of the Canada-Vietnam Society (CVS), highlighted the importance of Vietnam to Canadian businesses during talks at the Standing Committee on International Trade under the House of Commons of Canada on April 27. Since 2015, Vietnam has maintained its position as Canada's largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, she said. Read full story
– Seven Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Impact Rankings 2022 released by the Times Higher Education (THE) on April 28. In 2020, only two Vietnamese education institutions were on the list and the figure was double last year. Read full story
– From now on, foreigners can enter or exit Vietnam through Van Don International Airport in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh. The move is in line with a decision signed recently by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh, announcing the list of international border gates accepting foreign entries and exits on e-visas. Read full story/.
