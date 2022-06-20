Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias arrived in Hanoi on June 18, starting her six-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



This is the first visit to Vietnam by Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias in her current post since taking office in January 2020. It is also the first by a president of Mozambique’s legislative body to promote joint works between the two parliaments. Read full story



- Vietnamese Foreign Ministers Bui Thanh Son had a meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi on June 17, during which they agreed on the need to apply drastic measures to further bilateral partnership in all fields.



FM Bui Thanh Son (left) pays a courtesy call to Indian PM Narendra Modi (Photo: VNA)

Along with raising two-way trade to 15 billion USD right in 2022, both countries should strengthen cooperation in different areas such as culture, people-to-people exchange, science-technology, energy, and education-training in a more effective and substantial manner, they concurred. Read full story



- A meeting of the Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Committee on Land Border Demarcation and Marker Planting at chair level took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from June 13-17.



The Vietnamese side was led by Nguyen Minh Vu, Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairman of the Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Committee for Land Border Demarcation and Marker Planting, while the Cambodian side was headed by Var Kim Hong, Senior Minister in charge of border affairs and Chairman of the Cambodia-Vietnam Joint Committee on Border Demarcation and Marker Planting. Read full story



- USNS Mercy, a hospital ship of the US Military Sealift Command, on June 19 arrived at Vung Ro Port of the central province of Phu Yen, its first destination in the Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) mission.



USNS Mercy arrives at Vung Ro Port on June 19. (Source: VNA)

2022 is the 17th year of PP22, the largest annual multinational mission for disaster relief preparedness and humanitarian assistance in the Indo-Pacific region. Read full story



- The car body component plant of THACO Industries, a member of Truong Hai Group, is planning to export more than 25,000 sets of KIA Carnival boots to Malaysia between 2022 and 2026.



Recently, it exported more than 700 similar sets to this market, marking a stride in the factory’s development as the KIA Carnival boot is its first product to be sold to a foreign market, THACO said. Read full story



- National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on June 18 released a statement regarding its flight attendants interrogated by Australian authorities, saying it was just a random examination of passengers and flight crews exiting the country.



The carrier said it had not received any notice from the Australian authorities and had asked its representative office in Melbourne to work with the local authorities to obtain more information on the incident.Read full story

- “Bun cha” (rice vermicelli with grilled pork and fresh herbs) of Vietnam has been honourly included in a cookbook with recipes served in visits of the British royal family which were collected by embassies of the UK in countries across the world on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.



“Bun cha” included in UK’s Platinum Jubilee cookbook (Photo: The UK Embassy in Vietnam)

The recipe of the Vietnamese dish was made by Chef Do Thi Hai Ly, who is working for the UK Embassy in Vietnam. Read full story



- Vietnam won a gold medal at the 17th Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship which concluded on June 18 in Guimaraes, Portugal.



A team of five athletes, Nguyen Che Thanh, Le Hoang Phong, Tran Ngoc Thuy Vi, Nguyen Viet Anh and Vuong Hoai An, topped the group event from the qualification where they scored 20.094 points./. Read full story