☀️ Morning digest on June 27
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.
-National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-level delegation of the Vietnamese legislature arrived at Liszt Ferenc airport in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, in the afternoon June 25 (local time), beginning an official visit at the invitation of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, László Kövér. Read full story
The NA Chairman then visited Albertirsa city, where he was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian parliament István Jakab and city officials.
At Hue’s meeting with the deputy speaker of the Hungarian parliament, the two parliament leaders agreed that the two sides should focus on cooperation in agriculture, especially when Hungary has strengths in supply chains from cultivation, processing to marketing and distribution. Read full story
-National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-ranking delegation of the National Assembly on an official visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from June 28-30. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected several high tech projects in the central city of Da Nang on June 26 within the framework of his working trip to the city. Read full story
Earlier, the PM attended the Da Nang 2022 Investment Forum held on June 25 in both online and in-person formats with the participation of a total of 900 delegates.
The forum was held to popularise the potential, advantages and chances of investment of the city; and to attract both domestic and foreign investment. Read full story
-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on June 25 met 70 officials and workers in the oil and gas sector who stood out in the good and creative labour emulation movement in the 2017-2022 period.
The leader said the group, with its over 60,000 workers, has become an economic-technological spearhead that helps ensure sufficient supply of fuel to economic sectors and plays an important role in realising the sea strategy and safeguarding national sovereignty in the sea. Read full story
-The committee in support of Tran To Nga who sued US firms for manufacturing the toxic AO defoliant used by US forces during the war in Vietnam on June 24 offered a charitable meal in Paris to raise fund for her lawsuit.
The meal, the third of its kind after those in March and May, was participated by more than 90 people, including Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang and MP Sandrine Rousseau of the Europe Écologie les Verts (EELV) - Green Party. Read full story
-Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong affirmed that Australia looks forward to deepening its bilateral relationship with Vietnam.
As the two countries move towards the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, Australia and Vietnam have a dynamic partnership underpinned by strong business and community links, she said in an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Sydney ahead of her visit to Vietnam, scheduled for June 26. Read full story
-On June 24-25, prestigious Cambodian news agencies such as Rasmei Kampuchea, Fresh News, CEN (Cambodia Express News) published an interview granted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the establishment of Cambodia-Vietnam diplomatic relations (June 24) and the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Year 2022. Read full story
-Representatives of the World Bank (WB) and FTSE Russell have committed to further supporting Vietnam to build a sustainable stock market, particularly via regularly exchange and coordination in the market upgrading matter.
They made the commitment at a recent working session with the State Securities Commission (SSC), during which the sides discussed the actual situation, and efforts made to remove bottlenecks in support of the Vietnamese stock market’s status upgrading process. Read full story
-Te Giac Trang (White Rhino) oil field has officially reached a production milestone of 100 million barrels of crude.
The field is situated in Block 16-1, about 100km southeast of the southern Vung Tau City. Its commercial development was announced in September 2009. Read full story
-The week-long Hue Festival 2022 was kicked off on June 25 evening by a unique art programme and an Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional gown) show.
With the theme "Cultural heritage with integration and development", the opening ceremony of Hue Festival 2022 took place at Ngo Mon Square, attracting thousands of visitors. Read full story
-Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau, a 28-year-old beauty from the southern province of Tay Ninh, was crowned Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 during the pageant’s finale held in Ho Chi Minh City on June 25 evening.
Chau surpassed 40 other candidates from across the country to win the title in the final round of Miss Universe Vietnam 2022. Read full story
-Vietnam will be the host country of Miss Grand International 2023.
The Instagram of the Miss Grand International wrote: "Xin chào mọi người! Việt Nam has been officially confirmed as the host country for Miss Grand International 2023. We will make a great #history together again in 2023". Read full story/.