New puppetry show promises fresh experience of Vietnamese culture
A performance at the Vietnam National Puppetry Theatre (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi-based Vietnam National Puppetry Theatre has launched an experimental art programme named “Trang” (The Moon) that features different types of puppetry to offer the audience a new experience of the Vietnamese culture.
Director of the theatre Nguyen Tien Dung said the moon symbolises beauty and peace and is very familiar to every people. It is also an endless source of inspiration for poetry, music, and literature.
Hence, his idea is to use the image of the moon, the combination of land and water puppetry, and traditional music to create a contemporary art show that introduces the culture of Vietnam’s ethnic groups, from the north to the south.
A performance at the Vietnam National Puppetry Theatre (Photo: VNA)He added that the performance is expected to become a must-see for tourists, helping them understand more about the unique Vietnamese culture.
Tickets for the show will be sold starting February 8, Dung noted./.