A variety of high-quality organic products from the north to the south with clear traceability are being sold at supermarkets in the southern metropolis.

The creation of specific sales spaces enables local consumers to buy the best products at reasonable prices. It also helps promote domestic production and enables local farmers to build their brands.

With the move, businesses, cooperatives, and retail distributors are expected to increase the sale of OCOP products, which will help stabilise markets for farmers./.

VNA